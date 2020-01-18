Indira Jaisingh Tells Nirbhaya's Mother To Emulate Sonia Gandhi Who Forgave Rajiv's Killer

On Friday, senior advocate Indira Jaising asked Nirbhaya's mother to 'forgive' her daughter's killers and 'follow the example of Sonia Gandhi.' In her tweet, the advocate stated that just like Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's assassin Nalini and said that she didn’t want the death penalty for her, Nirbhaya's mother should also do the same and not let her daughter's rapists be hanged. Jaising also pointed out that she 'identified' with her Nirbhaya's mother's pain however she was against death penalty for the rapists.

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

'Don't politicize the issue'

Indira Jaising's tweet was in response to the interview given by Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi to ANI where she stated that political parties were politicizing the issue around the hanging of her daughter's rapists. "Till now, I never talked about politics, I have only asked for justice with folded hands. But now I want to say that those people who protested on the streets with the Tricolour and black flags in 2012, today they are playing with my daughter's death for political gains." She said.

Cong 'welcomes' Nirbhaya's mother to the party

Amid the blame game between AAP and BJP over the delay in hanging Nirbhaya rapists, Congress leader Kirti Azad, 'welcomed' Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi to the party. But, Asha Devi refused to contest polls saying, she only wished to fight for justice of her daughter. Moreover, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra too has welcomed her to the party but has said that talks of granting her a ticket have not been discussed yet.

Delhi's Patiala House court on Friday issued a new death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The four rapists will be hanged till death on February 1 at 6 AM. Previously, the Court had given an order for January 22 at 7 AM. In a reprieve to Nirbhaya's parents, President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea.

