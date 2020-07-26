Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army And Air Force Pay Tribute To Indomitable Kargil War Heroes

Among the many conflicts over the years between India and Pakistan, Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan on this day in the Kargil war after three months of intense fighting in 1999, 21 years back. The Indian Army of Sunday paid tribute to its fallen heroes for their "undaunted courage, indomitable valour and sacrifice" in protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

26 July immortalised as #KargilVijayDiwas is a saga of Glorious Victory of the Nation during Kargil Conflict in May-July 1999. #IndianArmy #Salutes the undaunted courage, indomitable valour & sacrifice of our heroes.#CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/OzfyF2IxtM — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 26, 2020

Kargil war

During the winter of 1998–1999, some elements of the Pakistani Armed Forces were covertly training and sending Pakistani troops and paramilitary forces, some allegedly in the guise of mujahideen terrorists, into territory on the Indian side of the LoC. Their full-scale intrusion came to light in May, to which the Government of India responded with Operation Vijay, a mobilisation of 200,000 Indian troops to reclaim the Indian territories. However, the nature of the mountainous terrain led to near about 30,000 including the Paramilitary forces of India and the air force being deployed in the conflict zone. Indian Air Force was also involved wherein it launched Operation Safed Sagar in support of the mobilisation of Indian land forces on 26 May. The Kargil war remains yet another shining example of the might of the Indian Armed Forces which has the capacity and will to throttle any aggression from the adversary.

On July 26, the Indian Air Force has also taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the "indomitable courage" of the war heroes of Kargil.

#KargilVijayDiwas2020

IAF salutes the indomitable courage, valour and selfless sacrifice of the heroes of the Kargil War.

Jai Hind!



भारतीय वायुसेना कारगिल युद्ध के जांबाजों की बहादुरी, साहस एवम् निःस्वार्थ त्याग को नमन करती है।

जय हिन्द। #IndianAirForce #CourageInKargil#IAF pic.twitter.com/kOI1JicRkG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 26, 2020

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu has also paid tribute to the heroes who led the nation to victory in the fiercely fought battle 21 years back.

"Today, on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of 'Operation Vijay', I salute the valour of the Indian Army whose courage and bravery earned the victory for the nation in the Kargil War," the vice president tweeted.

"My tribute to the soldiers who received Veeragati in the Kargil War, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the unity and sovereignty of the country. The nation will always be grateful for his valour and patience of his family," he said in the following tweet.



आज 'ऑपरेशन विजय' की 21वीं वर्षगांठ के अवसर पर भारतीय सेना के शौर्य को सादर नमन करता हूं जिसके साहस और वीरता ने कारगिल युद्ध में, राष्ट्र के लिए विजय कीर्ति अर्जित की। #CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/vkxw4mjHoF — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2020

कारगिल युद्ध में वीरगति को प्राप्त सैनिकों को मेरी श्रद्धांजलि, जिन्होंने देश की एकता और संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान दिया। राष्ट्र उनके शौर्य और उनके परिजनों के धैर्य के प्रति सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेगा! #CourageInKargil — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 26, 2020

