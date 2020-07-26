'I Am CM Now So...': Uddhav Speaks On His Visit To Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that he will visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Dubbed as the 'unlocked' interview, Uddhav Thackeray spoke on a range of issues, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the State, India-China tensions, Rajasthan political crisis, and Ayodhya Ram Temple.

When asked by Saamana’s Executive Editor Sanjay Raut if he will visit Ram Temple for Bhoomi Poojan on August 5, CM Uddhav said that he will go to Ayodhya for the program and will offer his prayers. He added that he had visited Ayodhya even when he was not a Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other prominent personalities are set to visit Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "I will go to Ayodhya, offer my prayers, and will participate in the program. I went to Ayodhya, offered my prayers, I got respect even when I was not the CM. Now I’m the CM of a state and I will go to Ayodhya to offer my prayers."

Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, visited Ayodhya in March this year and had said that he has only parted ways with BJP and not Lord Ram. Last year in June, Uddhav was accompanied by Aaditya Thackeray, and 18 party MPs during his visit to Ayodhya. He had also announced that his government will give Rs 1 crore to help in the construction of a temple to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

READ | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Plea filed in Allahabad HC seeking stay on event amid COVID

The Ayodhya verdict & Ram Mandir Trust formation

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

READ | UP CM Adityanath reviews preparations in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on March 25 performed special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises.

Amid the relaxed restrictions of Coronavirus lockdown, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust met on July 18 in Ayodhya. The temple construction will commence after the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023. The ceremony was previously stalled due to India-China's face-off, as per the trust.

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal not yet invited for Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan; offers a prayer

READ | Sena's Raut slams politicisation of Ayodhya bhoomi pujan after ally Sharad Pawar taunts PM