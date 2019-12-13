Setting Political Differences Aside, Karnakata CM Visits Ailing Siddaramaiah At Hospital

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has set aside political rivalry and called on the former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah who is recovering from illness. An official from the Karnataka CM's office said that Yediyurappa visited Siddaramaiah at the hospital and wished him for a speedy recovery. Karnataka cabinet ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai also accompanied Yediyurappa on the visit.

'Believes in personal friendship over political differences'

Siddaramaiah was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain. The Congress leader who is recovering from the illness has taken to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to thank the Karnataka CM for paying a personal visit and wishing him a speedy recovery. "Thanks to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Ministers KS Eshwarappa and Basavaraja Bommai who came to inquire about my health. I am one who believes that political differences should not interfere with personal friendship," tweeted Siddaramaiah in native language Kanada.

The Congress minister who has a heart condition apprised his followers in a series of tweets that he is completely alright and healthy and insisted to not fall for any speculations and rumors regarding his health. "I am healthy, no one needs to worry. I will be resting in the hospital for two more days and returning home. I am grateful to those who care about my health and are looking for a speedy recovery," said Siddaramaiah in one of his tweets.

Siddaramaiah, who was the leader of opposition in Karnataka, offered to resign from the post after suffering a massive defeat against BJP in the crucial by-poll held on December 5, the result of which was announced on December 9. In the recently held polls BJP, the ruling party, needed to win 6 out of the 15 seats to maintain its majority, but won 12 instead, while Congress won two seats and JD(S) failed to open its account. One seat was won by a rebel BJP leader who contested independently.

