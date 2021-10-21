Karnataka: 20 Villages In Kalaburagi District Achieve 100% COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage

Roughly 20 villages in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka have attained 100% vaccination of the eligible population against COVID-19, Kalaburagi District Health Official (DHO), S Ganjalkhed informed on Thursday. Furthermore, he claimed that around 162 villages had reached 90% immunisation, while approximately 340 villages had attained 80% vaccination of the eligible population.

S Ganjalkhed, DHO, Kalaburagi, noted, "In around 20 villages of our district, we've achieved 100 per cent vaccination of 18 years and above. In 162 villages, we've vaccinated more than 90 per cent of the eligible population and in 340 villages we've inoculated more than 80 per cent of the eligible population."

COVID-19 vaccination in India

India achieved a historic milestone on Thursday by administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination shots since the country's immunisation push began. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to mark the occasion. After reaching its goal of administering 100 crore doses, the country celebrated, and announcements were made on aeroplanes, ships, metros, and railway stations.

On Thursday, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage surpassed 100 crore doses, a historic milestone. According to the CoWIN portal, a total of 100 crore vaccination doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme in India began on January 16, 2021. Front-line workers are now eligible for immunisation as of February 2. The immunisation campaign was expanded on March 1 to include anyone over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45 who have one of the specified 20 comorbidities. From April 1, it was extended to all people above the age of 45. COVID-19 immunisation became available to all adults over the age of 18 on May 1.

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka added 462 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases and deaths to 29,84,484 and 37,976, respectively, according to the health department. On the same day, 479 patients were discharged, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 29,37,405. According to a department bulletin, the number of active cases was 9,074. Bengaluru Urban has the highest number of cases and deaths, with 253, according to the report. New cases were reported in other districts as well, including 43 in Mysuru, 32 in Tumakuru, 29 in Dakshina Kannada, 19 in Hassan, 15 in Udupi, 12 in Kodagu, and 10 in Mandya.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI