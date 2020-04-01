Karnataka: All Staff Of Pharma Company Quarantined After Several Employees Test Positive

In a major health scare, all staff of a pharmaceutical company in Mysore was quarantined after several employees were tested positive for COVID-19. A team of the state Health Ministry visited the pharmaceuticals company directing the entire team to send all remaining employees under quarantine in separate rooms. The Karnataka Health Department also revealed that they were still investigating the link of spread, or whether the pharma company received any object from China which might have brought the Coronavirus with it. Coronavirus positive cases crossed the 100-mark in Karnataka after 13 more tested positive in the last 24 hours, raising the state's tally 101, an official said on Tuesday.

"The department is investigating whether this company has got any connection with China or received any object which might have brought Coronavirus with it," said Jawaid Akhtar, principal secretary of the health department.

Karnataka CM donates one-year's salary

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced he will donate his one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19. He has appealed to ministers, legislators, Members of Parliament, officials and citizens to also do their bit and contribute in whatever capacity possible to help the state in fighting the coronavirus outbreak. "It is a very difficult time that we are all going through. And it is important that we fight this epidemic together. Personally, I am donating my one year's salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19," he tweeted.

Coronavirus crisis in India

In India, the number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,637 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 38, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases of COVID-19 stand at 1,238, while three deaths were reported, the ministry said in an updated data on Monday night.

(With Agency Inputs)