Karnataka Passes Epidemic Diseases Ordinance To Punish COVID Attackers; Details Here

On the heels of the Centre, the Karnataka government on Wednesday, promulgated the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 - similar to the one Kerala had passed, giving the state government sweeping powers to seal borders, restrict essential services, punish those attacking public servants, property damage etc. Under the category of the offence, the ordinance mentions that 'all offences are cognizable and bailable' and can impose a 3-year kail term and a fine upto Rs 50000. Karnataka currently has 425 cases and 17 deaths.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre to pass ordinance to protect COVID warriors; cases- 20471

Here are the key features of the ordinance:

Govt can prohibit any act which may transmit epidemic disease, can seal state borders, impose restrictions on public and private transport, impose restrictions on essential supplies and services

Anyone disobeying above provisions is liable to 3-year jail term with a fine of Rs 50,000

Anyone causing damage to private or public property is liable to penalty twice the value of the goods and jail term of 6 months to three years, with Rs. 50000 fine.

Centre brings ordinance to end violence against health workers, details jail terms

Padrayanapura violence

This order comes after the attack on COVID-19 health officials in Bengaluru's Padrayanapura. On Sunday, BBMP officials and ASHA workers went to bring in 15 secondary contacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive patients from the 'Red Zone' Padrayanapura. However, some people created ruckus and broke the barricades and removed police post which was stalled in the area. Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

CM Yediyurappa said that 54 people have been arrested in connection to the case. He has also directed police to provide full security to ASHA workers and other officials on COVID-19 duty. The Centre has brought in a similar ordinance protecting COVID warriors.

Karnataka govt to bring strict ordinance to Epidemics Act amid attack on doctors: Sources

Kerala passes Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020

On March 29, the Kerala government passed an ordinance Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 which gives the state government extraordinary powers to deal with the current COVID-19 outbreak by imposing restrictions on essential services. The ordinance also empowers the government to impose a 2-year penalty on curfew violators. By then, Kerala had seen 182 COVID-19 cases with 1 death - now it has 427 cases with 3 deaths. Similar ordinances have been passed by Uttar Pradesh, Odisha.

Karnataka to allow select activities in non-containment zones from April 23; details here