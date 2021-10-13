Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Chairs Meeting After 4 Earthquakes Jolt Kalaburagi

Following the small earthquake tremors detected in areas of Karnataka's Kalaburagi over the last four days, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened a meeting with officials on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

According to information shared by the chief minister's office, an urgent meeting was organised with officials from the Natural Disaster Management Cell in Bengaluru to assess the state's readiness if the tragedy strikes on a larger scale. According to the CMO, officials have been directed to establish relief centres in Chincholi and Sedam as soon as possible.

CM Bommai also asked officials to assist people whose homes were destroyed by the disasters. He also directed that a report on the incident be submitted by officials. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at about 8 a.m. on October 12, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). On October 10, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale was felt near Gulbarga at about 6 a.m. Meanwhile, the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has confirmed four earthquakes in Kalaburagi so far. Two were recorded on October 11, with one each on October 9 and 12.

Bommai Meets Union Ministers In Delhi To Discuss Development Projects

On the final day of his two-day visit to the national capital, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with many Union ministers and discussed different state-related projects on Saturday. Bommai met with Ministers of Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Environment and Labour; Bhupendra Yadav, and Aviation; Jyotiraditya Scindia. These discussions were also attended by State Health Minister K Sudhakar and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

Also, in the midst of persistent speculation that the country is suffering from a severe coal shortage, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the central government on Sunday to increase coal supplies to the state. He stated that he has requested the addition of four racks to Karnataka's coal supply. He further stated that the government has already received approval from Maharashtra's Chandrapur coal mines and Odisha's Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. He stated that his request had gained many clearances, with only a few more to go.

