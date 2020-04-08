Karnataka CM Condoles Tragic Demise Of 'Gangamma' Who Walked 200 Km During Covid Lockdown

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday condoled the death of a woman labourer who walked roughly over 200 km from Bengaluru to get back to her home in Raichur district during the lockdown. He also directed authorities to provide relief to the family of the deceased.

'There is a government to help you and come to your aid'

In a series of tweets in Kannada, Yediyurappa said, "It is very unfortunate and painful that a woman 'Gangamma' from Sindhanur village who was walking to her place during the lockdown was found dead in the middle of the road. In this regard, I have directed authorities to take appropriate action to provide relief to the family of the deceased."

Yediyurappa said this is a difficult time and the construction workers have been given a helpline for Dasoha (food and groceries) which has been established to provide food to the people in need. "In addition to that arrangements have been made for workers to remain in temporary shelters," the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister advised the people not to despair and said, "There is a government to help you and come to your aid. Follow the instructions of the government. If you have the problem, call the help desk."

With few transport options available, thousands of people in some regions of the country, mostly labourers have resorted to commuting on foot during the lockdown. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country.

READ | Trump attacks 'China-centric' WHO for Coronavirus decisions; freezes funds to it from US

READ | Maharashtra Cyber Cell's warning: 113 FIRs filed for fake news on Coronavirus, lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic in India

Meanwhile, twelve new positive coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 175, according to the Health on Tuesday. The state government said it will make a decision on the continuation of the 21 days lockdown that ends on April 14, after examining the report by a panel of health experts who have been tasked with devising an exit strategy, which is likely to be submitted in a couple of days.

The total number of positive cases reached 4,789 on Tuesday, the 14th day of lockdown. According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,312 active cases, 352 persons have been cured or discharged (one migrated) and 124 have died.

READ | Lalu Yadav not to be released on parole from Ranchi jail; term doesn't meet Covid criteria

READ | Yogi Adityanath govt orders Rs 50 lakh insurance for UP Police personnel amid Covid

(With agency inputs)