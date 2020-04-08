Lalu Yadav Not To Be Released On Parole From Ranchi Jail; Term Doesn't Meet Covid Criteria

RJD president Lalu Yadav will be unable to leave Ranchi Jail on parole, keeping in view the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. This development comes in order with the Supreme Court's direction to release on prisoners on parole or provide interim bail for an appropriate period. Prisoners convicted with offenses of up to 7-year jail term were included in the order, except economic offenders.

The former chief minister of Bihar was eligible for the category under the top court's order, considering his seven-year sentence that was pronounced on March 24, 2018. Lalu Yadav was sentenced for fraudulent withdrawal of money, in the fourth fodder scam case. Following the directive of the Supreme Court of the country, Jharkhand IG Shashi Ranjan said, "We held a meeting of the high-level committee to release the prisoners on parole. But those who are convicted for economic or serious offences and sentenced to over 7 years of jail cannot be released on parole."

"The ongoing activities in jail, including making masks, PPE should be kept going if it has good safety and pace. The committee has expressed its satisfaction over the work," he added. However, there was no discussion on any specific prisoner. Earlier, CJI S.A Bobde pronouncing its order amid the rise of Coronavirus cases said, "Each state shall constitute a high powered committee, it will determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole or interim bail for such period as may be appropriate." Jails across Jharkhand have an approximate capacity of 14,000 prisoners, however surpassing that limit, the prisons in the state currently houses around 18,700 inmates.

Since the RJD leader has been charged with seven years of prison in one of the fodder scan-related cases, categorised as an economic offense, will be not entitled to the parole even in the midst of the Coronavirus scare. Lalu Yadav is currently lodged in RIMS hospital, in Ranchi on health ground.

Lalu Yadav on Coronavirus

RJD chief Lalu Yadav appealed to people to stay at home amid surging cases of Coronavirus in this own demeanour. Still, in prison, Lalu Yadav tweeted that 'resting' was the easiest way to defeat the deadly virus. The RJD condemned the Nitish Kumar government in the state by claiming that the administration is not conducting the required number of tests and that PPE kits were unavailable to safeguards the health workers on the frontline.

कोरोना को आप आराम से हरा सकते है।



घर में रहिए..............आराम करिए। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) April 7, 2020

