Karnataka CM To Chair Key Meet After 5 Contacts Of Patient Who Had Omicron Test COVID+

After two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron was found in India, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday informed that five contacts of one of the patients have tested positive for the virus. Their samples have been delivered for genome sequencing to determine if they have been infected with the Omicron variant, Bengaluru's civic body added. The Union Health Ministry, yesterday informed that two cases of the newly detected COVID variant Omicron, have been detected in India, both from Karnataka.

Out of five, three contacts have been described as primary and two others as secondary.

“Three primary contacts and two secondary contacts of the 46-year-old male tested positive between November 22 and November 25. All are isolated,” ANI quoted BBMP official.

The civic body also added that all the five are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19, and have been admitted to a government hospital. 'A total of 6 people have been isolated, admitted to government hospitals. None of them showed any serious symptoms,' added Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar. Moreover, there were 24 primary contacts of the 66-year-old male and all are asymptomatic.

Karnataka CM Bommai to chair high-level meeting

Amid concerns regarding Omicron cases found in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened to hold a high-level meeting with health experts on Friday. The meeting is to formulate new guidelines

"The meeting would discuss measures to prevent the spread of new COVID-29 variant and strategies to control it. The issue will be discussed with experts from the union government as well. Action would be taken to formulate new guidelines," added CM Bommai.

India reports two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

"All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country as well as the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," informed Joint Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal.

The two COVID cases in Karnataka were detected through genome sequencing efforts of the INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics) consortium. The Central Government has also asked citizens to not panic and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings.

(With ANI inputs)