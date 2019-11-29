Elijah Moore's Dog Pee Celebration Costs Ole Miss In Egg Bowl Against Mississippi State

The Egg Bowl rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State often leads players to taunt their opponents, similar to what the Ole Miss player Elijah Moore did on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). With America enjoying Thanksgiving through the weekend, Elijah Moore would not be having much fun for his actions which involved crawling along the end zone and lifting his leg up in the air in the middle of the field and pretending to pee like a dog.

Ole Miss loses as Mississippi State receiver Elijah Moore celebrates a TD by pretending to pee like a dog

It was no surprise that his unsportsmanlike conduct on-field did not impress the referees who decided to penalise the player immediately. The push back in distance contributed negatively to Ole Miss as they were hit with a 15-yard penalty which pushed the kick to tie the game back to the 25-yard line. Kicker Luke Logan pushed his kick to the right and sprayed the 35-yard attempt which ultimately allowed the Mississippi State to secure a wild 21-20 win over their rival.

Ole Miss scored with just seconds left, got flagged for a boneheaded TD celebration, and then proceeded to miss the game-tying PAT attempt that got pushed back.



College Football, I friggin love you. #EggBowl pic.twitter.com/94HvkzhjZ2 — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 29, 2019

Ole Miss coach opens up on their loss to the Mississippi State

After the match, Ole Miss coach Matt Luke opened up on the situation and expressed his disappointment as he spoke to the reporters. He said that this is not what his team is about and that they have remained disciplined all year. Speaking of Elijah Moore, he further added that he is a good kid who simply got caught up in the moment. While his misconduct may have sparked some controversy, the fans decided to have a good laugh around it.

Was this the same guy? Looks like the same # to mehttps://t.co/HzlxqpulHe — BlogHawgs (@Blog_Hawgs) November 29, 2019

Absolutely best laugh my house has had all day. — Perk (@AtlPeachtreeGa1) November 29, 2019

Won by one because someone went #1 — samuel deleon (@udaman7612) November 29, 2019

Nooooooo. He is a hero. It is the best moment of the year. Kicker still has to make that. — OU has a football team (@reidonfootball) November 29, 2019

