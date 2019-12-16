Karnataka: Farmer Sings Justin Bieber's 'Baby' Perfectly. Watch Video

Over the years many people have tried singing the song Baby which made Justin Bieber famous but here is a video of a lungi wearing farmer that according to people on the internet sang it better than the original. The 26-tear-old farmer can be seen in the video wielding a spade and not only singing but dancing to western songs.

Desi Bieber

Pradeep HR who hails from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district in Karnataka sings and even dances to western songs and according to local media, he usually entertains the local audience he gathers with his singing and dancing. While most in his audience does not understand the language they still enjoy Pradeep's performance.

Local media released a report that while Pradeep had failed English as a subject in his graduation he was determined to master the language and that is how Pradeep developed an interest in western music and English songs. Pradeep can even sing songs in Chinese and Japanese. While talking to local media Pradeep said that he does not understand Chinese or Japanese but he likes to put on earphones and try to imitate their accents and moves. He likes doing this no matter what he is doing. Pradeep added that he has always had a gift for mimicry and that he can change his tone and pitch to suit any track and singer that he hears.

The song Baby was released by Canadian artist Justin Bieber along with rapper Ludacris in January of 2010. The song was a commercial success. The song video is the 37th most-viewed video on YouTube.