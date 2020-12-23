Karnataka Government Imposes Night Curfew Till January 2 In View Of Mutant COVID-19

Taking cognisance of the new strain of COVID-19, Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am from December 23 to January 2, 2021.

Addressing media from the CM office, BS Yediyurappa said, “In view of the new strain of Covid-19 virus and as per the advice from the Government of India and the Technical Advisory Committee, it has been decided to impose night curfew, from today till January 2."

“Passengers coming from foreign countries to the state should carry COVID negative certificates obtained within the last 72 hours. Necessary arrangements have been made at the International Airport, and nobody can enter the state without a test,” added CM Yediyurappa.

State health minister chairs meet

Earlier in the day, the Health and Medical Education Minister had called for a Technical Committee meeting in Vidhana Soudha. Following that, he met the Chief Minister with the outcome of the meeting. Technical committee had suggested night curfew. Subsequently, the chief minister made the announcement.

People are requested to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and take precautionary measures - be it during Christmas, New Year, or otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Government has taken the samples of 138 passengers visiting Bengaluru from the UK without Covid Report. These passengers travelled through Air India and British Airways flight much before the ban on flights was imposed.

