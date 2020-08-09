Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Tests COVID-19 Positive, Gets Hospitalised

Following Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, now Health Minister B Sriramulu has tested COVID-19 positive. The Karnataka Health Minister, who has been at the helm of the State's battle against Coronavirus, took the test on Sunday after he experienced symptoms of flu. Taking to Twitter, Sriramulu informed that he has been admitted to a hospital and is receiving treatment.

"All those who have been in contact with me recently are requested to take precautionary measures," Sriramulu tweeted on Sunday.

ಇಂದು ಜ್ವರ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದಾಗ ಕೊರೊನ ಪಾಸಿಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿದೆ.



ಮಾನ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳ ನೇತೃತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ನನ್ನ ಇಲಾಖೆ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಇಲಾಖೆಗಳೂ ಜೀವದ ಹಂಗು ತೊರೆದು ಮಹಾಮಾರಿಯ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಹಗಲಿರುಳೂ ಶ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತಿವೆ.1/3 — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) August 9, 2020

ಕೊರೊನ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಸಮಯದಿಂದಲೂ 30 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವಾಸ ಮಾಡಿ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಸಿಗುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡುವ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಆಶಯಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕಂತೆ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ನನಗೆ ಸತ್ವಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಸಮಯ ಎದುರಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯಲಿದ್ದೇನೆ. — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) August 9, 2020

ಆದಷ್ಟೂ ಬೇಗ ಗುಣಮುಖನಾಗಿ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಜನಸೇವೆ ಮಾಡಲು ಶಕ್ತಿ ಕೊಡುವಂತೆ ಭಗವಂತನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.



ಇತ್ತೀಚಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಮುನ್ನೆಚ್ಚರಿಕೆ ಕ್ರಮ ವಹಿಸಲು ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) August 9, 2020

Karnataka CM infected with COVID-19

Earlier, apart from CM BS Yediyurappa, his daughter and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 is "doing well" and is "clinically stable", the hospital treating him said. The 78-year-old leader is being monitored by a team of doctors at the Manipal hospital.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has surged to 79773 while 89,238 patients have recovered. Karnataka has also witnessed 3,091 deaths due to COVID in the state. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah is also currently undergoing treatment after he tested positive for the Coronavirus. The former CM's condition is now stable and has no fever, the hospital where he is admitted said on Wednesday. "Presently he has no fever and his vital parameters are stable," Manipal Hospitals said in a statement.