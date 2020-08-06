Karnataka: Heavy Rains Lash Several Districts, Red Alert Issued; CM Takes Stock

Heavy rains lashed several districts of Karnataka on Thursday and the weather department has issued Red Alert in 7 districts of the State — Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in the region for the next 24 hours amid huge inflow into major rivers like Cauvery, Hemavathi, Nethravathi, Thunga, Bhadra, Sharavathi, Kali, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Mahadayi and Krishna.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for COVID-19, tweeted that he spoke to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar over the phone and has directed him to release Rs 50 crore for initial flood relief works.

The CM has directed district-in-charge ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state and tour affected districts. He instructed the ministers to remain in their constituencies and assess the damage. He also directed ministers to undertake relief distribution and other necessary measures.

Rivers high, reservoirs at the brim

As a precautionary measure, due to heavy downpour in Uttar Kannada District, 40 thousand cusecs of water has been released from 6 gates of Kadra Dam. Heavy rains have been witnessed for 3 consecutive days in the region. People living in the river delta region were asked to shift to safer places. Kali and Kadra rivers are overflowing.

Due to thunderstorms in Wayanad of Kerala and heavy rains in the Cauvery river region, there is an increase of inflow and outflow of water in the Kabini reservoir. The maximum level of the Kabini reservoir is 2,284 feet. Thursday morning, the water level was at 2280.87 feet. While the maximum capacity is 19.52 TMC, water storage today was at 17 TMC. Inlet flow was at 35,056 cusecs and outflow at 50,000 cusecs.

Landslide and rescue efforts

A landslide was reported near the Brahmagiri mountains at Talakaveri in Kodagu district. Two houses were damaged in the incident. Four people living in one of the houses are suspected to be missing and trapped under debris. The NDRF and an advanced rescue team were at the spot on a rescue operation. Due to constant rain, the team is unable to maneuver the earthmovers causing delays.

Talking to the media Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu District Annies Kanmani Joy said, “A landslide was reported at midnight near the Brahmagiri mountains at Talakaveri in Kodagu district. Two houses belonging to the priests of Talakaveri temple are said to have been damaged in the incident. Four people living in one of the houses are said to be missing. Advanced rescue team has been sent to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Further details will be provided after the team reaches the spot.”

“Red alert has been issued in Kodagu district, there will be orange alert too in the district. According to the information shared by IMD till the 7th of August heavy rainfall will continue. There are only small issues that we are facing in a few places, nothing big. Since yesterday, roads have been blocked, trees have been uprooted, small slides have been witnessed, electricity poles have fallen. We were able to manage with the help of a task force, NGO, and local panchayat. The water level is increasing in low lying areas,” DC Annies added.

Oppn slams govt response

Meanwhile, Opposition criticised the government that the BJP Government failed to help and rescue the people. Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who too is under treatment for COVID-19, took to Twitter to hit out at the government.

There is heavy downpour in various parts of Karnataka, disrupting livelihoods of many people.



The govt has failed to come to their rescue.



Do we even have an existing govt?



Govt should immediately take decisions to ease the burden on people during these floods. They should identify shelter homes and relocate people from the risky areas.@CMofKarnataka should immediately distribute the work to ministers and officers.



Govt had failed to provide relief for the people who had suffered from floods during last Aug-Oct.



Inspite of our repeated protests, govt had turned a deaf ear.



But innocent people are paying the price.



The 2019 Karnataka floods, which killed 61 people, are still fresh in the minds of people. Over 6.97 lakh people were evacuated, 6.9 lakh hectares of land destroyed and loss pegged more than ₹6,000 crores. The floods were touted to be Karnataka’s worst calamity in 45 years.

