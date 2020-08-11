Karnataka Keen On Setting Up Immunology & Vaccine Research Centre In Bengaluru: Deputy CM

Karnataka is eager to establish an Immunology and Vaccine Research Centre in Bengaluru in association with the Emory Vaccine Centre of Atlanta University, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday.

"Immunology is going to be the prospective area in the near future. Vaccines, infectious diseases, cancer research, etc all this boils down ultimately to immunology. The results of researches done now in the field of immunology will be the solutions to the problems of the coming days. Hence, investments done in this area are going to fetch fruitful results," Narayan said during a webinar meeting with the director of Emory vaccine centre, Dr Rafi Ahammad.

Narayan said that the whole world is eyeing on immunology and effective vaccine at this stage of the pandemic. Therefore, the decision to set up an immunology and vaccine research centre is conducive to the present situation, he added.

New ways of Coronavirus testing

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the Karnataka government is also very keen on new ways of COVID-19 diagnostic tests. He also said the state needs to focus on research in vaccine development, clinical trials, and translation of research studies to the benefit of people.

"There are at least 20 institutions of national eminence that are engaged in vaccine development activities. All these will be integrated and the government is ready to support through policy implementation. The rigid restrictions which were in place earlier with regard to clinical trials are now being relaxed," said Narayan.

Dr Rafi Ahammad said that the Emory vaccine centre has developed a highly specified and sensitive rapid test for COVID-19, which has been effectively adopted by hospitals in Atlanta. The Emory centre is also engaged in the development of plasma therapy for treating Coronavirus. The centre would submit a specific proposal of collaboration with the government of Karnataka. A couple of COVID-19 vaccines developed at the Emory centre may get the provisional license in about 6 to 8 months he added.

"At present, clinical trials with respect to three vaccines of COVID-19 are at the forefront. Among these two trails are in the third stage. The vaccines need to be trialled on 30,000 patients. The evaluation process is being carried out. If the efficacy of these vaccines is found to be more than 50 per cent, they may get a provisional license," said Dr Rafi Ahammad.

(Image credits: PTI)

(With inputs from agency)