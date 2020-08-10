Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Tests Negative For COVID; Discharged After 9 Days In Hospital

After nine days of hospitalisation, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The CM has also been discharged from a Bangalore-based Manipal Hospital. The 77-year old CM was admitted to Manipal Hospital on 2 August after he tested positive for COVID with his condition remaining stable throughout the week.

Karnataka CM discharged

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was today discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after he recovered from #COVID19: Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO)



The CM had tested positive for the disease on August 2. pic.twitter.com/j9XIanY7FH — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Health minister Sriramulu tests COVID+ve

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka's health minister B. Sriramulu tested COVID positive. Apart from him, two more cabinet ministers and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are some of the main leaders in Karnataka who have tested COVID positive. With Yediyurappa testing positive, six staff members and one of his daughters too tested positive for the virus.

Karnataka and COVID

Karnataka, the third worst-hit state now, has reported 1,78,087 cases so far, of which over 80,000 are active. Meanwhile, fatalities have reached 3,198, according to government data. The state's capital - Bengaluru has emerged as one of the worse-hit metros as COVID spread has slowed down in major metros like - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai. The southern state has also been hit by heavy rains, resulting in floods adding to its COVID woes.

Bengaluru that has become an epicentre of Covid, accounting for 1,948 cases and 1,837 discharges on Sunday. The number of active cases in the city is now fewer than the recoveries. However, 16 districts reported over 100 cases in the last 24 hours, further indicating the spread of infection in semi-urban and rural areas. Mysuru (455) and Ballari (380) districts had the highest number of cases on Sunday, after Bengaluru. The state also reported 107 deaths, of which 22 people died in Bengaluru.