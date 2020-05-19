Karnataka: KSRTC Resumes Bookings Amid Lockdown 4.0

Amid the extended lockdown, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has initiated bookings from May 18. The update comes as the Home Ministry implemented fresh guidelines following the extension of the lockdown. According to a release, the KSRTC has enabled booking of tickets through their booking counters.

KSRTC initiates ticket bookings

In addition, the tickets can also be booked through KSRTC booking counters, authorised booking agents and online portals. As of now, the advanced booking has been started for Bengaluru-Shivamogga, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Mangaluru routes along with some others.

According to the release, the bookings will be accepted upto 30 days in advance. However, the bus operations have been restricted from 7 AM to 7 PM. Even so, passengers travelling are expected to follow social distancing measures. The transport corporation will follow the guidelines drafted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With ANI Inputs)