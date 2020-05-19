Karnataka SSLC Exam Time Table And Other Schedule Details That You Need To Know

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the schedule for the pending board exams. According to reports, they will take place from June 25, 2020, to July 4, 2020. Around 8.5 lakh students have registered for their Karnataka SSLC exam 2020. For the second year PUC, the English exam was pending. Education minister S Suresh Kumar announced that it will be conducted on June 18, 2020.

Whenever Karnataka SSLC exam 2020 will take place, it will be held amid high-security measures and utmost hygiene. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar informed that the use of masks and sanitizers will be mandatory, according to reports. Additionally, the officials will make arrangements for checking the temperature of students through thermal scanners. As per reports, around 43720 rooms in 2879 buildings across the state have been arranged to conduct Karnataka SSLC exam 2020.

SSLC exam date

Reportedly, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced that class 10 exams are likely to be conducted in June. He added that students will get a lot of time between the official announcement and the date of examination. This is for students to prepare well for their exams without any burden.

About 8 lakh students registered to appear for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2020 this year. On the other hand, Kerala is also attempting to hold the pending exams in June. Although the board had announced that it will hold exams during May end, it could not happen. According to reports, a high-level meeting planned to postpone the exams amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Karnataka SSLC exam time table

The state board has announced to conduct the Karnataka SSLC exam 2020 between June 25, 2020, to July 4, 2020. Therefore, the board will publish the complete revised schedule on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. The latest Karnataka SSLC exam time table has been issued by the board. Moreover, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2020 result will also be published on the official website.

So, KSEEB students of class 10 can note the complete Karnataka SSLC exam time table from the website. They can also download the file in pdf form for future reference. Here are steps to download the Karnataka SSLC exam time table.

Also read: DU Asks HoDs To Prepare Question Papers For Open-book Exams

Also read: SSLC Exams In Karnataka To Held Be Between June 25 To July 4: State Education Minister

How to download Karnataka SSLC exam time table from the official website

Here are simple steps for students to download the Karnataka SSLC exam time table effortlessly

Students need to visit the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in

They need to check the SSLC exam section, click on the exam and choose SSLC time table from the drop-down option

Students can download the PDF file and check it on their device screen.

Also read: NIOS Admit Card 2020: Download New Hall Tickets For Pending NIOS Exams

Also read: Mumbai University Latest Updates: Panel Meeting Decides Dates Of Final Year Exams