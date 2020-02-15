Krispy Kreme Challenge: Dubbed 'Pastry Jog' Combines Running And Competitive Eating

The 16th annual Krispy Kreme challenge, a race held on February 1, 2020, run over the course of five miles in Raleigh, North Carolina required the competitors to eat a dozen glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts midway, all in under 60 minutes.

The race that describes itself as the “challenge of physical and gastrointestinal skill” was organized for charity wherein the runners, sponsors, and supporters collaboratively raised $175,000 for UNC Children’s Hospital. The race required the runners to consume 12 doughnuts, approximately 2,400 calories.

Hosted as a tradition for the students graduating from North Carolina State University, the race this year involved 5,489 runners that participated. According to the Krispy Kreme Challenge website, the participants were supposed to begin the Challenge at the Memorial Belltower on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC.

2.5 miles back to the Memorial Belltower

It said that the runners then had to travel 2.5 miles through historic downtown Raleigh to the Krispy Kreme located at the intersection of Peace and Person Streets, where they had to consume one dozen original glazed doughnuts. The hardest part of the Challenge awaited the competitors as they had to run 2.5 miles back to the Memorial Belltower, the website added.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge was reportedly in its 16th year of operation and the race successfully raised almost $2 million dollars for charitable causes across the state. This year’s competition saw a huge number of volunteers, runners, and the local communities supporting the cause.

The competition had strict rules for the runners this year who were asked not to vomit after the consumption of the doughnuts or they would be disqualified. The rules said that the race was not simply a matter of pacing oneself to the finish line, but it was a combination of both pastry and jog.

