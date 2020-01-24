Kiren Rijiju: 'SAI Hiring Top Nutritionists To Provide personalised Diets To Athletes'

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said on Friday that the Sports Authority of India is hiring top professionals, nutritionists, chefs and managers to provide personalised diets to athletes at all training centres.

Responding to Olympic athlete Pooja Dhanda's tweet about the recent improvement in the quality of food at the Supervisor Training Centre (STC) in Lucknow, Rijiju hoped that the quality of meals will improve further. "I will also monitor it for proper implementation," the Sports Minister added.

India to adopt 'sports culture'

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is working to make the country a "sports powerhouse" in the coming days. The Sports Minister was in Goa on January 18 to inaugurate five different indoor stadiums constructed for the upcoming National Games, scheduled to be held in October-November, 2020.

"We are trying to create a culture of sports in India. I was sharing this thought with officers also that we are a country which has not been able to exploit its sporting potential at the international level," the minister said, adding that there are just "few pockets of sports culture" in the country.

Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the 'Fit India Cyclothon' along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Campal Parade Ground in Panaji. The event was part of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' 'Fit India Mission' and was jointly organised with Goa's Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. Over 500 people participated in the event, which involved cycling over a 5-kilometre stretch within Panaji.

