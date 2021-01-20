Karnataka Min Orders To Withdraw Cases Against 'gau Rakshaks' After Cow Slaughter Law

Days after the anti-cow slaughter ordinance was promulgated in Karnataka, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Tuesday said the government will withdraw cases filed against ‘gau rakshaks’. Addressing a press meet after a review meeting of the department, said that cases filed against gau rakshaks will be withdrawn as the accused had attempted to prevent cattle slaughter. Chauhan also said that the number of goshalas will be increased and more grants will be provided.

Cases registered earlier against cow vigilantes will be withdrawn as Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act is now in place. I've informed Police dept to withdraw the cases registered against Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists: Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry (19.01) pic.twitter.com/mj4mioOAWl — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Karnataka cow slaughter ordinance

The government of Karnataka opted for the ordinance route, after the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill that was passed by the Assembly last month during the winter session amidst din with stiff opposition from the Congress, has not been approved by the Legislative Council yet. On January 5, Karnataka promulgated the anti-cow slaughter ordinance that provides for punishment for killing of cattle and offers protection to those "acting in good faith" to save them.

Under the ordinance, slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, and subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. According to it, cattle is defined as a cow, calf of a cow, bull and bullock of all ages and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years, while beef has been defined as the flesh of the cattle in any form. The government has already said that, once it comes into effect, there will be a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state, however, slaughter houses will continue to function and beef consumption will not be prohibited with respect to buffalo meat, as buffaloes above the age of 13 can be slaughtered.

Exemption has been given to slaughtering of terminally ill cattle or cattle suffering from contagious diseases or operated upon for experimental or research purposes. Also, buffaloes above the age of 13 years can be slaughtered with certification from a competent authority. Offering protection for "persons acting in good faith" under the ordinance and its rules, it said, no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings can be instituted against the competent authority or any person exercising powers under this ordinance.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Karnataka High Court while hearing a petition challenging the ordinance observed that "State will have to consider what happens to a common farmer." The Court suggested that either state will have to take no coercive action for the time being, or amend the orders. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum will hear the matter again on January 20 at 2.30 pm.



