Hyderabad Horror Raised In Parliament After Relentless Campaign; Here's What MPs Said

After Republic Media Network's relentless campaign demanding the issue of the gangrape and murder of Hyderabad doctor to be raised in the Parliament, four days later, the issue was taken up in both houses on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated, "The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour." In the Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, lawmakers across party lines condemned the gruesome act and called for stricter laws against perpetrators.

'Rapists should be brought out in public and lynched'

Expressing shock and grief, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday spoke about the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country. She said, "I don't know how many times I have stood and spoken about this kind of atrocity. I think its time, whether it is Nirbhaya or Kathua, or what happened in Hyderabad. I think people want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer."

Change of mindset required to kill the social evil

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the identity of the rapists should be made public and circulated everywhere so miscreants would fear from committing such heinous crimes. Naidu called the incidents of rape as a "societal weakness" and called for revisiting the laws. He also spoke against arguments by MPs who said ‘when rapists are juvenile, they don’t know what they are doing’. Naidu questioned, “Those who could do such heinous crime, what have they got to do with age? While appealing to introspect on the issue, he added, “What is required is not a new bill, what is required is political will, administrative skill, and then change of mindset and then go for the kill of the social evil”.

'It has hurt everyone'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in the Lok Sabha said about the shocking incident said, "This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime. To control and eliminate such crimes against women, we are ready to make the kind of law which the entire House agrees to."

Uproar in Parliament over Hyderabad case

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress' Amee Yajnik requested the judiciary, legislative, executive and other wings to come together to see that a social reformation takes place in the country. She said, "This should be on an emergency basis." Ghulam Nabi Azad brought up the matter in the Upper House and said that such matters cannot be solved by merely making laws. "To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," he added. AIADML MP Vijila Sathyanath said that the accused must be hanged before December 31. "The country is not safe for children and women. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied."

About the case

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer and went with one of the accused on a bike. After committing the act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

