Karnataka Police Starts Free Drop Service For Women Travelling Late At Night

In a bid to curb the rising cases of crime against women and ensure their safety in the state, Karnataka police on Sunday announced a free drop service for women between 10 pm and 6 am.

Srinath Joshi, Superintendent of Police in Gadag district, while speaking to a news agency said, "Women can call any police station or toll-free helpline number if they are travelling at night. The police will pick them up and drop them at their respective destinations."

The move comes after a series of protests rocked the country following horrific incidences of rape and murder in Hyderabad, Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, as well as elsewhere in the country.

Previously, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, on December 3 had promised that his state police will provide free drop facility for women who are stranded on road at night. The Police Control Room (PCR) van would provide free drop to women between 9 pm and 6 am. Any women can dial 100, 112 and 181 and seek help from police.

On November 28, the burnt body of a veterinarian doctor, who was first gangraped by four men, was discovered outside of Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. The four accused were later shot dead in an encounter by the local police after they had been taken into custody.

In a similarly gruesome incident in Unnao, a rape victim was set ablaze by her five accused when she was on her way to a local court for a scheduled hearing in the case. The victim was receiving treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries on December 6. The family of the rape-murder victim had earlier refused to perform her last rites until her criminals were brought to justice. After lengthy negotiations with the Uttar Pradesh police officers, the family has agreed to lay her mortal remains to rest.

(With ANI Inputs)