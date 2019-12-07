Hyderabad: Disha's Father Wants Justice For Unnao Rape Victim

Reacting to the death of the Unnao rape victim on Saturday, the father of Disha stated that she should get justice. He mentioned that the entire country should introspect over the recent developments. Moreover, Disha’s father reiterated the need for stricter laws so that the rapists could be hanged faster. Disha was a young doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in Hyderabad a few days ago. All the accused in the case were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning.

Read: Unnao Rape And Murder Case: Republic TV Accesses Details Of Autopsy Report

Autopsy details accessed

Republic TV accessed the details of the autopsy conducted on the Unnao rape victim on Saturday morning. As per Dr. Sunil Gupta, the Medical Superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital, the victim died because of the extensive burn injuries. She was admitted to the hospital after having sustained nearly 90% burn injuries. Moreover, the doctor observed that there was no indication of poison or suffocation. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Read: Unnao Rape Survivor, Who Was Set Ablaze, Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest In Delhi

Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital on Unnao rape victim's death: No indication of poisoning & suffocation was found on the body during post-mortem. Autopsy reveals that the victim died to the extensive burn injuries. Autopsy was conducted in the morning. — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

Read: SHOCKING: Stung Unnao Cop Gives Clean Chit To Rape Accused, Says 'nothing Abnormal Found'

UP CM promises action

While the Unnao rape victim was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case, kerosene was thrown on her and she was set ablaze. As per the police, five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore were responsible for this act. While she was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused. Moreover, he declared that the Unnao rape victim would be treated on government expense. As per the initial assessment of the doctors treating her at Safdarjung hospital, her condition was critical and there was very little chance of her survival.

Read: IMPACT: Stung Unnao Cop G K Tripathi Transferred After Caught Giving Clean Chit To Accused