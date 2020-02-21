Karnataka resort comes up with unique idea to tackle food wastage

A luxury resort in Karnataka has come up with an incredible idea to tackle wastage of food. In a unique move, the Ibnii Spa Resort in Coorg has reportedly started charging its customers for the food they waste. This came after the repeated complaints about the leftover food by the composting staff of the resort.

Had 14 bins of leftover food every day

In its initial move to reduce the number of bins filled with leftover food, the restaurant announced that the guests could order food as many times as they liked. However, it did not make any difference. Following that, the resort came up with the unique idea of making the guest pay for the food they ordered but did not eat.

Read: 3D-printed Jaw Helps Oral Cancer Survivor From Faridabad Eat Solid Food After 7 Years

Read: Natl Museum Drops Non-veg Dishes From Menu Of Food Event Due To 'sentimental' Reasons

As per the latest rules of the resort, all the food that is not consumed by a guest is weighted in front of him or her at the time of checkout and they are made to pay for it. For every 10 gm of leftover food, the guests are obliged to pay Rs 100. The amount is dropped in a donation box which is then going to an NGO that feeds children at an orphanage in Madikeri.

Read: 'Alpesh Thakor's Nomination Is Wastage Of Public Funds': GHC Petition

Read: Yediyurappa Received Threat Calls From Saudi Arabia, Dubai Following Police Firing In Mangaluru: Minister Basavaraj Bommai

The move has been quite effective with the resort has come down from 14 bins to just one since the initiative was implemented. The impact has also made a great impact on the conscience of the guests. Shreya Krishnan, CSR adviser st the resort told media that they have seen a drastic decrease in the quantity of food waste.

According to a study, roughly one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption, which is approximately 1.3 billion tonnes gets lost or wasted. Food losses and waste amount to roughly US$ 680 billion in industrialized countries and US$ 310 billion in developing countries. Fruits and vegetables, roots and tubers have the highest wastage rates of any food.