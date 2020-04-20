Karnataka Govt To Bring Strict Ordinance To Epidemics Act Amid Attack On Doctors: Sources

In the wake of the attack on health workers in Karnataka's Padrayanapura, sources on Monday, report that the Karnataka state cabinet will introduce an ordinance to the state epidemic act, allowing the government more power over lockdown, transport etc. The state government is reportedly studying the ordinances brought in by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, sources state that the cabinet is mulling to book those who attacked health workers under Goonda act or seize their property.

Padrayanapura violence

On Sunday, BBMP officials and ASHA workers went to bring in 15 secondary contacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19) positive patients from the 'Red Zone' Padrayanapura. However, some people created ruckus and broke the barricades and removed police post which was stalled in the area. Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

CM Yediyurappa said that 54 people have been arrested in connection to the case. He has also directed police to provide full security to ASHA workers and other officials on COVID-19 duty. In Karnataka, 390 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 16 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.

On March 29, the Kerala government passed an ordinance Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 which gives the state government extraordinary powers to deal with the current COVID-19 outbreak by imposing restrictions on essential services. The ordinance also empowers the government to impose a 2-year penalty on curfew violators. By then, Kerala had seen 182 COVID-19 cases with 1 death - now it has 402 cases with 3 deaths. Similar ordinances have been passed by Uttar Pradesh, Odisha.

Powers bestowed upon the govt under this Ordinance:

Impose restrictions on essential services like media, banking, healthcare, etc.

Violators may be punished for a maximum 2 years and levied with Rs. 10000 fine

Allows state to ban gatherings, seal state borders, restrict public and private transport

Can restrict government and private offices, educational institutions, shops, factories, etc.

Defines an ‘epidemic disease’ as “any disease declared as epidemic diseases by a notification” published by the Kerala government.

