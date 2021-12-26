Karnataka To Reimpose Night Curfew For 10 Days From Dec 28 Amid Omicron Scare

Karnataka on Sunday joined the list of states that have reimposed night curfew in view of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, including those due to the new Omicron variant. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the state government decided to restrict the movement of people, from 10 pm to 5 am for a period of 10 days. The night curfew will come into force in Karnataka from Tuesday, December 28.

The government will monitor the situation during these 10 days, after which, the decision will be reviewed, said state Health Minister M Sudhakar. Along with the night curfew, the government also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, i.e. complete prohibition on public celebrations, only 50% occupancy in private spaces such as hotels, pubs, restaurants, and a ban on DJ events.

"There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," Sudhakar said. "Eateries like hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the premises."

"From December 28 onwards, for about ten days, to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 pm to the next morning 5 am," Sudhakar said.

Karnataka to start vaccinating children

The meeting also discussed implementing decisions announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the vaccination of children between 15 to 18 years from January 3. During a surprise address last night, PM Modi also announced ‘precautionary’ shots, starting January 10, for health care workers, frontline workers and senior citizens having co-morbidities.

Karnataka, meanwhile, has seen 38 out of at least 422 Omicron cases reported across India thus far. The state added seven more infections to its Omicron caseload on Saturday, December 25. Of these seven, two had travelled from Delhi, one had arrived from the US, one each from Zambia, the UK, United Arab Emirates, and another is a primary contact of the UK traveller.