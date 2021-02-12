Karnataka To Set Up Its First Organic Farming University Soon, Says Agri Minister BC Patil

Karnataka is set to get its first organic farming university in Shivamogga, Agriculture Minister BC Patil said on Thursday. Speaking at an organic farm review meeting, Patil informed regarding a proposal to set up Organic Farming University in the state, similar to the ones in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

Noting that people are tending towards organic produce resulting in increased demand, Patil said it is high time the state starts prioritising organic farming. He added that there are demands and suggestions from Organic Farming Committee members to set up a university in Shivamogga similar to those in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. The Minister said the matter will be discussed soon.

He further said the health of the soil is being deteriorated due to the use of chemical fertilizer, resulting in unhealthy crops. The nutrient value of the soil is lost and this needs to be revived as it causes harm to the health of consumers and farmers.

Patil said the idea of 'one district, one millet, and one market' should be developed to process organic produce adding that an organic program will be organised to create awareness on the issue.

