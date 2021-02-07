Did You Know Mammootty Has A Passion For Agriculture & Organic Farming?

South superstar Mammootty made his debut in 1971 with the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Ever since his debut, the actor has gained huge popularity amongst the masses. But apart from being passionate about films and acting, Mammootty also has been fond of agriculture and farming as well. Read ahead for more details.

Did you know Mammootty is passionate about farming?

As mentioned in Farmer Uncle, Mammootty comes from a traditional agricultural family. The actor also owns vast paddy fields in Kerala. Mammootty also urges all his young fans to take up organic farming seriously. Back in 2013, Mammootty promoted paddy cultivation.

Mammootty supports zero-budget natural farming, as mentioned on the same site. He carries out the same process in his own paddy field at Cheepunkal near Kumarakom. A few years ago, the actor was spotted planting of seedlings in a 10-acre paddy field in Kelakkari Pallikkayal. Mammootty also joined farmers in ploughing his 17-acre paddy field in Muhamma.

Also Read | DYK Mammootty played Mohanlal's father in THIS 1982 Malayalam film?

The report also adds that Mammootty has owned his farmland for about two decades now. The actor recently gave his fans a glimpse of his organic garden. Mammootty took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of him, wherein he was spotted harvesting sun drops.

The actor shared a picture of him on his farm and a lovely click of his self-grown sun drops. He stunned in a sky blue colour shirt and a mundu. Sharing this picture on social media, Mammootty wrote, "Harvesting Sun Drops !

#sundrop #fruittrees #lockdowngardening". Check out Mammootty's picture.

Also Read | Was Mammootty the first Malayalam actor to play a double role on screen?

On the work front, the actor was last seen in action-thriller Shylock. Helmed by Ajai Vasudev, the film stars Mammootty, Rajkiran, Meena Durairaj, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Baiju Santhosh, and Hareesh Kanaran. It was released on Jan 23, 2020.

For his next, Mammootty has bagged two films. Namely, One and The Priest. One is a political thriller that features Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Shanker Ramakrishnan. It is directed by Santhosh Vishwanath. Meanwhile, on the other hand, The Priest is a mystery film written and directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko. It also stars Manju Warrier.

Also Read | Mammootty's films with Thilakan that brought out the best in both the artists

Also Read | Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's death: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Dileep & others mourn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.