Telangana Students Create 100% Organic 'Stree Raksha' Sanitary Pads To Solve Waste Issue

In a remarkable attempt to provide an organic solution to sanitary waste, students in Telangana have come up with ‘zero waste’ sanitary pads. Composed entirely out of Water Hyacinth, fenugreek, turmeric, neem and sabja seeds, the cent per cent compostable products have been named ‘Stree Raksha Pads.’ Reckoning the idea behind the innovative product, students of the Zila Parishad High School, Mulkalapally stated that the available sanitary pads are made from petrochemical products and generally take several years to decompose. Therefore, to overcome the problem they came up with the organic pads.

Telangana: Students of a govt school in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district make 'zero waste' sanitary napkins 'Stree Raksha Pads'. "Pads available in the market don't decompose easily. To solve this problem, we made this pad that is made of organic materials," says a student. (04.01) pic.twitter.com/OUrLG3MrAD — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Solution to waste issue

Speaking to ANI, Swathi, a student of Mulkalapally, said that all the sanitary pads available in the market did not decompose easily and also caused many side effects. Therefore to overcome, the problem, they made the pads entirely out of organic materials. “To find a solution to the prevailing sanitary waste issue, we have come up with the idea and created sanitary pads from organic materials,” she added.

“After researching that water hyacinth has a lot of ayurvedic essence in it and the way it has been used by many women by warping it in a cloth along with cow dung as sanitary pads during ancient times, we have decided to create more contemporary sanitary pads,” she said.

She also explained the process of creating the special Stree Raksha Sanitary pads. She said that they started by creating a paste of water hyacinth mixed along with neem leaves, fenugreek and turmeric. The students then dried the paste till it became a solid board and then cut it into the standard sanitary pads size. Following which, they added fenugreek and sabja seeds on the dried board along with beeswax glue. Finally, they placed it between cotton strips and sealed it.

“It is necessary that people talk about the menstrual cycle and create awareness among people and themselves too. And to do our part in creating awareness and the use of organic sanitary pads during menstruation, we have come up with this idea of organic sanitary pads. These pads not only help women during their menstruation but are also eco-friendly,” Anita, another student said talking about the importance of menstrual health.

