Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration: Check Out PM Modi's Full Schedule In Varanasi

The city of Varanasi is decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is all set to inaugurate the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor on December 13. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be flagged off by PM Modi at a special programme in Kashi which will be followed by other functions to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Making way for an accessible pathway connecting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga, the spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet with 23 new buildings to provide diverse facilities to the pilgrims and devotees. Heads of 11 BJP-ruled states have also been invited to attend the function in Varanasi which will be covered by 55 high-definition cameras, four jimmy jibs and one huge drone. Here is PM Modi's full schedule in Varanasi tomorrow.

PM Modi's full schedule in Varanasi

9.20 AM - Departure from Delhi Airport

- Departure from Delhi Airport 10.10 AM to 10.40 AM-

Arrival/Welcome of PM at Varanasi Airport

From 10.45 to 11.15 AM - Time Reserved

- Time Reserved 11.40 AM - Arrival, Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Helipad

- Arrival, Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Helipad From 12.00 to 12.10 PM - Darshan Poojan, Kal Bhairav ​​Temple

- Darshan Poojan, Kal Bhairav ​​Temple From 1.00 to 1.20 PM - Darshan Poojan, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

- Darshan Poojan, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple From 1.25 PM to 2.25 PM - Inauguration program of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham

- Inauguration program of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham 2.30 PM to 3.50 PM - Inspection/rehearsal of various buildings on the way - by car

- Inspection/rehearsal of various buildings on the way - by car 3.50 PM - Departure from Ravidas Park to BMW Guest House - By Car

- Departure from Ravidas Park to BMW Guest House - By Car 4 PM to 5.30 PM - Time Reserved - BMW Guest House

- Time Reserved - BMW Guest House 6.00 PM to 8.45 PM - Reserved, (Ganga aarti and meeting) - Ravidas Park Jetty

- Reserved, (Ganga aarti and meeting) - Ravidas Park Jetty 9.10 PM - Arrival, BMW Guest House, Varanasi

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration

The corridor, located near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, has been completed in record time between the local administration and design firm led by architect Bimal Patel. The project conceptualised by PM Modi sought to ensure that properties clogging the corridor were removed in a litigation-free manner and existing heritage sites were preserved. The ₹800 crore project includes several gateways and structures leading to the temple, that have been built with stones and other materials using traditional craftsmanship.

More than 40 ancient temples like Shri Gangeshwar Mahadev temple, Manokameshwar Mahadev temple, Jauvinayak temple, Shri Kumbha Mahadev temple have also been discovered on the way and preserved. The mega project is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way.