Kashmir Reports First Coronavirus Death; 4 Contacts Of Deceased 65-year-old Test Positive

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first death due to Coronavirus on Thursday. The 65-year old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar had a medical history of illness with Sugar, hypertension and obesity. Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal informing about the death on Twitter added another four people who came in contact with the patient also positive on Wednesday.

'Four of his contacts also tested positive'

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said that Rs 1,000 each will be provided to 3.5 lakh workers registered with the Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that two instalments of old age, disability and family pensions will be immediately released. He added that 7.7 lakh pensioners will benefit and all 1.7 lakh pending applicants will also be additionally covered.

So far, there have been 11 cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which nine are active, one person has been fully cured and one has died. As per a government bulletin on Wednesday, in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance. Among them, 3,061 are in-home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 80 in hospital quarantine and 1,477 in-home surveillance.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday refuted reports of the restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir. The statement said, "Neither the Ministry of Home Affairs nor the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued any such orders. The news report is not true."

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. The country confirmed 12th death due to coronavirus after an 85-year-old woman from Gujarat died on Wednesday.

India has been put under complete lockdown for 21 days. All public transport has been banned while any kind of non-essential movement outside the house has also been prohibited. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the big announcement on Tuesday night and said that this is the only way India can fight coronavirus.

