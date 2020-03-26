Coronavirus Source China Applauds India's Efforts And Assistance; Wants To Return Favour

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, China on Wednesday thanked India for its support and appreciated India's efforts in the fight against COVID-19. China also offered to help contain the pandemic in the country. Earlier on March 24, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, Counselor Ji Rong said, "Chinese enterprises have started to make donations to India. We stand ready to provide further support and assistance to the best of our capability in light of the needs of the Indian side."

READ | MHA Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines, Inter-state Movement Of Goods And Others Exempted

China thanks India

She further said that China and India have maintained communication and cooperation and lent support to each other in coping with the epidemic through difficult times. India had also sent about 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

"The Indian side has provided medical supplies to China. Indian people have supported China's fight against the epidemic in various ways. We express appreciation and thanks for that," she said.

READ | BREAKING: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Currently In Self-isolation

'Indian people will win the battle'

Recently, China held an online video conference to brief 19 Eurasian and South Asian countries, including India, on China's experience, the spokesperson pointed out. She said that China has timely shared its experience in epidemic prevention and control and diagnosis and treatment since the beginning of the outbreak.

Speaking about India's anti-epidemic measures and significant results China said, "We believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian people will properly manage the epidemic and win the battle at an early date. In return for the ever support from India, China as a friendly neighbour is ready to further sharing with India its experience of containing the disease, and offer help within its capacity."

"We believe that the Indian people will win the battle at an early date. China will continue to fight the epidemic together with India and other countries, enhance cooperation in multilateral platforms such as G20 and BRICS, contribute our wisdom and strength to better address the global challenges and promote the health and well-being of all mankind," Ji Rong said.

READ | Chidambaram Suggests '10-point Plan' To Centre To Help India's Poor Amid 21-day Lockdown

During their conversation, Jaishankar appreciated China's achievement in epidemic control and said that India does not agree with the practice of labeling the virus and thinks that the international community should send a positive signal of solidarity, firmness, and strength at such difficult hours of fighting the epidemic together. Over 3,200 people have died and around 81,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in China so far.

READ | COVID19: Journo In Kamal Nath PC Tests Positive, Others In Attendance To Be Quarantined