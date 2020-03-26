The Debate
Pak-origin Boxer Offers His 60,000 Sqft 4-floor Building For UK's Anti-Coronavirus Fight

UK News

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Boxer Amir Khan on Wednesday offered a donation of his four-storey building to the NHS to be used by the affected people.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Pakistan-heritage Boxer Amir Khan on Wednesday offered to donate his four-storey building to the UK"s National Health Service (NHS) to be used by the people affected with the virus. Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture of himself standing before the 6,000 square foot building. 

According to him, the building was set to be a wedding hall and a retail outlet. He further urged people to stay safe. 

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 468,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,185 people. Meanwhile, around 113,817 have reportedly recovered. The UK has witnessed almost 10,000 cases and almost 500 deaths, with Prince Charles also testing positive on Wednesday.

Read: Middle-class localities in Mumbai ban entry of outsiders amid rising coronavirus cases

Read: COVID-19: Tripura to engage SHGs to distribute food among poor during lockdown

Along with it, as of date, India has reported over 600 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, twelve people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.  

Read: COVID-19 lockdown: J&K LG approves series of support measures for poor and needy

Read: US Coronavirus cases cross new milestone; real number feared to be much higher

First Published:
