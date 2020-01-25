Kashmir To Get Limited Mobile Internet Access After 174 Days From Jan 25

In a major decision ahead of Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir Government headed by Lt. Governor Girish Chander Murmu ordered the restoration of restricted mobile internet access to all the districts of newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow.

In a midnight 10 page order, Jammu and Kashmir Home Department have directed that mobile data services and internet access through fixed-line shall be allowed all across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir with some restrictions. Operators have been asked to provide access to 301 websites with 2G internet speeds. This access will be available to all the postpaid as well as prepaid subscribers.

See the order:

Govt to set up 400 internet Kiosks in Kashmir valley

Earlier on 15th January, Jammu and Kashmir ordered the restoration of the internet in five districts of the Jammu region i,e. Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, and Udhampurwith limited access to postpaid subscribers. The move ended 163 days long mobile internet gag in these areas.

The Government, then, had decided to set up 400 internet Kiosks in Kashmir valley. Hospitals, banks, and Govt. Internet service providers will offer broadband facilities (with Mac binding) to all institutions dealing with essential services, hospitals, banks and also government offices. The new order issued also reads the same.

The Government, however, has decided to continue with social media gag as operators have been directed to ensure that no social media websites work. “Operators have been asked to whitelist only those websites, the list of which is shared with them by Government while back. We are continuously whitelisting websites of essential services and this process will go on,” Officer privy to the development said.

Internet services were suspended across J&K on August 5, when the Union Government took the decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcation of the J&K state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh. In Jammu, broadband services were functional, while in Ladakh, both mobile and broadband services were rest.

