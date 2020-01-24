Jammu & Kashmir: Government Schools In Srinagar Set For A 'smart' Upgrade

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to set up 25 'Smart Schools' in Srinagar with libraries, science labs, smart classrooms, and other facilities. The decision comes in a bid to make the government schools in the region more competitive and make the students stay in touch with the latest technology.

Schools get an upgrade in Srinagar

Speaking to news agency ANI, a student said, "I have not seen facilities like smart boards and projectors even in private schools, it has made studying more fun. Here the facilities are better than private schools. The environment and the teachers of the schools are also very pleasant."

On January 19, the authorities said that government schools are going to be equipped with state of the art technology. Taking to Twitter, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner in Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary called it a 'New Year gift' for Srinagar.

Belated though, here is the new year gift for Srinagar. After months of hard work, our 25 smart schools are ready to offer students and parents the best. Let’s make it great 👍 #SmartCity pic.twitter.com/AEvg3Pjy3d — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) January 19, 2020

The Srinagar Administration had announced the implementation of the 'Smart Schools' project on September 19, last year. The project aimed at transforming government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning, equipped with the most modern facilities. The process had started with the development of 25 schools.

"We are now practically being taught and there is better learning. The learning is a lot better than the private schools running here," another student told ANI.

After almost five months of suspending the internet, the Centre is now restoring the internet services 'selectively' in the Union Territory. The Principal Secretary of Planning and Development, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, on January 18, announced that the voice and SMS facilities on the prepaid services will be functional throughout the UT.

However, the access to internet services will still be limited as the people of J&K will only be able to access 2G data on postpaid sim cards within the 10 districts of Jammu division and two districts of Kashmir division.

(With inputs from ANI)