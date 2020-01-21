Kashmiri Artist Takes Internet By Storm With Unique Ice Sculpture

A young artist from Budgam district has taken the internet by storm for building a 'snowcar' with very fine detailing from the snow itself. A video posted by ANI shows the snow figure painted with several interesting details. The artist Zubair Ahmed while speaking to the media outlet said that he has been making snow sculpture since childhood. He further also added that he can also go up to building a snow Taj Mahal.

Ahmed said, “I can build anything using snow, even the Taj Mahal”.

His snow car has also drawn a lot of attention and praise from locals. While speaking to ANI he said that he wants to build something for the world to see and all he needs is sufficient manpower and money. According to reports, Ahmed is currently into a car accessories business. His creativity has gone viral even after the longest internet lockdowns that the valley has ever faced.

'Farah the snow Jatti'

While Ahmed built a snow car, a family in Canada built a snow woman who has now become an internet sensation after her images went viral on the internet. A snow woman named 'Farah the snow Jatti' was loaded with a bright red scarf, strip eyelashes and golden ornaments that include a choker and earrings. She also had a 'maang tika' and a pearl nose-ring.

The photos went viral after a Twitter user shared three photos of the unique snow woman saying, “Forget Frosty the snowman we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here.” With over 20,858 retweets and 86,006 likes at the time of writing, the photos also have been shared by multiple accounts on several platforms.

Forget Frosty the snowman we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here pic.twitter.com/p4d7VZWqQN — isha 🥭 (@isha__singh__) November 16, 2018

(With ANI inputs)