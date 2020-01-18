Video Of Camels Grazing Around In Snow Desert In Saudi Arabia Has People Concerned

Videos and pictures of camels in Saudi Arabia grazing around in the snow has concerned people from all across the globe about the rising costs of the climate crisis. Recently, in the northwestern region of the middle eastern country, a freak storm lead to a desert near Tabuk getting covered in snow. Watch it here:

It wasn’t the first time that it snowed in Saudi Arabia. Last year, the country recorded snowfall in the month of April. Eric Leister, a senior meteorologist claimed that the snow was created from a storm which travelled from southern Europe and the Mediterranean. However, the rare sight has caused netizens to become very concerned.

Waiting for a climate change denier saying global warming is a hoax. — moppers (@morrispeders) January 15, 2020

Trump's gruesome ways have resulted in climate changes in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. Praying for Saudi Arabia — Hugh G. Dildeaux (@hughdildeaux) January 15, 2020

It snows in Saudi Arabia? pic.twitter.com/Vt5cvih0n6 — Schätz (@emyatspace) January 15, 2020

Climate changing is a horrific idea. And IT IS REAL! — Mohαммαd Al-oqaili (@aloqaili_) January 15, 2020

Trump will use this as a way to claim there's no climate change - (Warming) - — TB12ISTHEGOAT (@TIsthegoat) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Texas in the United States is currently witnessing snowfall of two to three inches in some areas. The news has taken netizens aback as they are shocked to see that it is actually snowing in Texas. Users on social media are worried as they feel it is the direct effect of climate change, which leaders from across the world are refusing to tackle. Some of them are also connecting the snowfall with the ongoing bushfire that has gripped Australia since September 2019.

