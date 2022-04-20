Kashmiri Pandit Activist Sits On Fast-unto-death; Demands Probe On Killings, Genocide

Kashmiri Pandit activist Sandeep Mawa has started a fast-unto-death demanding a probe against threats and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits. Mawa has begun protest at the press enclave in Srinagar, demanding the formation of a commission to probe the killings of Kashmiri pandits, Sikhs and Muslims. Furthermore, the activist has also warned of self-immolating during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the UT if his demands aren’t met.

The protesting activist has also demanded ‘throwing out’ pro-Pakistan elements from the government. Mawa lashed out at the pro-Pakistani personnel in government services and said that those ‘responsible for anti-India activities’ must be removed from duties, including police officers.

This comes only days after former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh demanded a committee to investigate the Kashmiri Pandit genocide. The talks over reopening the probe over the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and genocide are rising to prominence amid multiple reports of targeted terrorist killings of Kashmiri Pandits recorded in the UT.

Notably, a few days ago Kashmiri Pandits residing in Baramulla received a letter threatening them to either convert to Islam, leave Jammu and Kashmir or face death. That letter sent by an outfit called 'Lashker-e-Islam' warned neither PM Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah can "save" the lives of Kashmiri Pandits.

Govt committed to rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits: L-G Monoj Sinha

Amid escalating discussions regarding the reopening of FIRs filed during the Kashmiri Pandits exodus, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha March had said that the administration was committed to bringing back the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. Sinha informed that over 6,000 homes were to be built for the return of the displaced persons of the community. Furthermore, he informed that the government will be taking further actions to ensure the well-being of the community.

Speaking to Republic TV about the reopening of FIRs filed during the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “We are committed to returning of Kashmiri pandits.”

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also reviewed the progress of the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits, during a meeting with Manoj Sinha. Back in 2015, the Union government had approved the building of homes for the relocation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits to the valley. However, according to the Union Home Ministry, only 17% of the proposed accommodation has been completed to date.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/Representative)