Bollywood Stars Post Strong Statements On Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita

Celebrities of the film industry issued strong statements over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag on Monday. Strongly condemning the incident and expressing their grief and anger, some of the stars felt that the incidents revolving the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the ‘80s were continuing even today.

Posting a video on Twitter, Anupam Kher condemned the ‘merciless killing’, “In the light of the day, the lone Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was shot dead on the streets. The same conspiracy that happened in ‘80s and culminated on January 19, 1990, is being repeated. I feel deeply saddened and angry looking at the grief of his parents.”

“Now, don’t say that everyday many are being killed in Kashmir. After being threatened, attacked and their women raped, 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were removed from Kashmir and the series continues,” the actor continued.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to his family and children, the veteran, who is a Kashmiri Pandit himself, continued, “And there is not one voice, who do chest-thumping and express sadness on killing, and injustice, and no one tweeted about it, no one bothered. This pause was for his family and all those, who are Muslim or Pandit, who are victims to terrorism. Don’t try to save them when they try to evade the security forces as they too could kill your near and dear ones in a similar way.”

Deeply saddened & angry at the merciless killing of the lone #KashmiriPandit sarpanch #AjayPandita in Anantnag yesterday. My heartfelt condolences to his family. There is an obvious silence from the usual suspects who cry their heart hoarse otherwise. #JusticeForAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/5TnLpABOh2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 9, 2020

Ashoke Pandit, who is also a Kashmiri Pandit, wrote that the entire community was in a state of shock over the incident. He wondered till when will the ‘screams tears and blood’ of his brethren flow.

The filmmaker questioned criminal silence of the ‘cabal’ who lecture over human rights. He also demanded martyr status, Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member. Pandit also shared a video of the Sarpanch's mortal remains being taken for the last rites.

Sacred thread soaked in blood which is tied on d arm of #ShahidAjayPandita reflects d pain, agony & suffering of 7 lac #KashmiriPandits since last 30 yrs.

D screams of #SarlaBhat #PremnathBhat #TikalalTaploo &many others stl echoes in our ears. #KashmiriHinduLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ApUJ18QA97 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 9, 2020

I demand the status of a #Martyr to #AjayPandita (Sarpanch ) who was killed today in the valley by terrorists.

A compensation of atleast 50 lacs & a govt. job to his family member.

The killers should be hanged in public. #KashmiriHinduLivesMatter #KashmirSarpanchKilled — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 8, 2020

The last journey of #Martyr #AjayPandita who was killed in #Kashmir ystrdy.

When will We stop listening to screams of our brethren’s ?

Till when will our tears be on sale ?

Till when the blood of security forces & KP’s flow in the #RiverJhelum ? #kashmiripanditlivesmatter pic.twitter.com/4q6oWiQezI — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 9, 2020

National Award-winning director Onir was among the others who expressed his grief on the incident.

Strongly condemn the terrorist assassination Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Shameful . Very sad to see the recent increasing attack on minorities and civilians by terrorists . — Onir (@IamOnir) June 8, 2020

A group of Kashmiri Pandits in USA and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu were among the others who condemned the attack.

Congress Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora Ajay Pandita succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after being shot at by terrorists. He was 40. The area has been cordoned off after the incident.

