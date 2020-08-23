Railways Set To Complete Katra-Banihal Rail Link In J&K By August 2022

Jammu and Kashmir government, since the appointment of new Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, has been proactively reviewing the developmental projects across the Union Territory. It has also announced special incentives for the completion of certain projects before their deadline.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was informed that Railways has been directed to complete the construction of a 148 km route from Katra to Banihal by August 15, 2022. This was informed during a review meeting of the 272 km long Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line, being built at a cost of Rs 27,949 Ccrores. World’s highest railway bridge (359 metres) on river Chenab is under this project along with India’s first cable stayed railway bridge on Anji Nallah in Reasi.

Railway authorities were directed to expand the rail link towards unconnected areas of Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara region.

“Preliminary survey for 223 km long Jammu-Poonch rail link at an estimated cost of Rs 22,768 crores was completed and submitted in 2017, and for 39 km long Baramulla-Kupwara rail link with an estimated cost of Rs 3843 crores, the survey has been completed and submitted to the Railway Board in July 2020”, Railway informed.

J&K government asked the Railways to prepare DPRs of both the projects so that the matter could be taken up with the Ministry of Finance for sanctioning of these projects. The Lt Governor also asked the Railways to run Vista Dome coaches in Kashmir to attract tourists and offer them a better view of the scenic Kashmir valley, once the COVID situation normalizes.

“Railways agreed to run local train service between Kathua and Udhampur to benefit local commuters. Railways has also agreed to construct a rail over bridge at its own cost near Madhopur, to decongest traffic between Pathankot and Lakhanpur. J&K Government asked the Railways and JKSRTC for launching a single-ticket travel facility to provide travellers with opportunity of traveling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari via train and bus”, official statement added.

The meeting was attended by Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor KK Sharma, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and General Manager of Northern Railways Rajiv Chaudhary along with top officials of the J&K administration.

