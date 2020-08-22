COVID-19: Western Railway To Run Another Special Train To Transport Essentials From Aug 23

Amid the difficult time of coronavirus pandemic, the Western Railway with its commitment towards the nation will continue to transport the supply of essential commodities across the nation. In continuation to the special train initiative, the WR will run one more parcel special train between Dewas and Mumbai Central. The special train will depart from Dewas on 23 August and reach Mumbai Central on August 25.

"Train No-00931, Dewas to Mumbai Central parcel special train will depart from Dewas at 19.30 hours o­n 23 August to reach Mumbai Central at 04.30 hours o­n 25 August. The train will halt at Geratpur and Ahmedabad station", Western Railways said in a statement.

So far the Western Railway has run four Parcel Special trains, including a milk special rake departed on August 21 from Bandra Terminus to Jammu Tawi and Porbandar to Shalimar parcel special. An indented rake left from Karambeli to New Guwahatiand a milk special from Palanpur to Hind Terminal, informed the Railway statement.

Western Railways transports 1.03 lakh tonnes commodities so far

The release further said that from 23 March to 20 August commodities weighing above 1.03 lakh tonnes have been transported by Western Rly through its 480 parcel special trains, which mainly included agricultural produce, medicines, fish, milk, etc. The revenue generated through this transportation has been approximately Rs 33.23 crore, it said.

"During this period, 76 milk special trains were run by Western Railway, with a load of more than 57 thousand tonnes and 100 percent utilization of the wagons, generating revenue of approx Rs 9.95 crore. Similarly, 379 Covid-19 special parcel trains with a load of above 34 thousand tonnes were also run to transport various essential commodities, for which the revenue earned was Rs 17.53 crore", the railway said in its statement.

Furthermore during the lockdown period from 22 March till 20 August, a total of12,520 rakes of goods trains have been used by Western Railways to supply essential commodities amounting to 25.97 million tonnes.

( with inputs from ANI)