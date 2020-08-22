Latest News: SSR Autopsy To Be Reviewed; Railways Rejects China; Sevilla Win Europa League

Railways cancels tender for 44 Vande Bharat trains

Furthering the nation's clarion call to boycott all things Chinese, the Indian Indian Railways on Friday cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of 44 rakes of Train 18, after a Chinese company emerged as the sole foreign bidder. Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder expressing interest in manufacturing the semi-high speed train. Following this, the Indian Railways has decided to issue a new tender, rejecting China's bid for collaboration.

Tender for manufacturing of 44 nos of semi high speed train sets (Vande Bharat) has been cancelled.



Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 21, 2020

5-member AIIMS team to re-examine Sushant’s autopsy files

As CBI begins probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. This comes after CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

AIIMS' forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said: "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined. He said the team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence. "The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory," Gupta said.

Union minister discusses investment opportunities with Canadian firms

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday participated in a webinar hosted by the Indo Canadian Business Chamber and held discussions with Canadian Pension Funds & Financial Organisations on investment opportunities in real estate, infrastructure and civil aviation in India.

Puri said the institutional investors appreciated Indian policy reforms like formulation of the real estate market by the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, changes to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Tax Exemptions to Sovereign wealth funds and Pension Funds enacted by the Modi government.

Participated in a webinar hosted by the Indo Canadian Business Chamber & had productive discussions with Canadian Pension Funds and Financial Organisations on investment opportunities in real estate, infrastructure & civil aviation in India.@IndoCanadaCC @HCI_Ottawa pic.twitter.com/j2yy7znj63 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 21, 2020

Terrorist with ISIS link arrested in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan

In a massive development, one ISIS operative has been arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Delhi Police Special Cell in the national capital. Briefing about the development, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that ISIS operative named Abdul Yusuf was nabbed after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan.

One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan: Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/nIJrR03iUA — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Sevilla win Europa League

Romelu Lukaku played a part in both teams' goals as Sevilla beat Inter Milan 3-2 on Friday to win the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time. The Inter forward deflected Diego Carlos' overhead kick into his own net for Sevilla’s winning goal in the 74th minute, after a game-long duel with the Brazilian defender. Diego Carlos had fouled Lukaku in the third minute, conceding a penalty for the third game in a row, and was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card.

Trump vows to end dependency on Chinese manufacturing

Further intensifying the months-long trade war between the United States and China, Trump has now promised to entirely end the country’s dependence on the Asian superpower upon his reelection. While ramping up his reelection campaign just a few months before the November election, Trump talked about diverting the critical supplies ‘home’ during his speech at the 2020 Council for National policy meeting in Washington on Friday, August 21.

"We'll fully restore America's manufacturing independence, bring home our critical supply chains and permanently end our reliance on China," agency sources quoted Trump.

