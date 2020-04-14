Telangana: KCR Directs Officials To Focus More On Hyderabad Citing Maximum Cases In Region

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases surge across the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao taking precautionary measures has directed the state government officials to focus more on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area as there are more COVID-19 positive cases in the region as compared to rest of the Telangana.

A statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday directing the authorities to form a special strategy for Hyderabad by dividing the city into zones, treating it like a separate unit.

"More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. In Hyderabad, there are more chances of the persons with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad. Divide 17 circles in the city as 17 units. In every unit, appoint a special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer, revenue officer. The entire Municipal administration department should involve themselves in the prevention of coronavirus. Appoint senior medical officers to the 17 circles," the CM instructed.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, implementation of lockdown and other issues on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan in which Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and DGP Mahender Reddy among others participated. The officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 32 new coronavirus positive cases in the State and one death took place on Monday. The officials added that the government is ready with the infrastructure to conduct a thousand tests on a daily basis.

According to the Ministry and Family Welfare, Telangana has reported 562 COVID-19 positive cases with 16 casualties due to the deadly virus whereas 100 cases have been cured and discharged as on April 13.

