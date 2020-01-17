'Was Not Informed About The State Government Approaching SC': Kerala Guv Arif Khan

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Kerala Government and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called for a press conference and stated that he is not claiming supremacy in the state. Justifying his stand over the issue, the Kerala Governor stated that he is not claiming supremacy but is just doing his work.

"The role of the Governor is clearly spelt out in the oath which is prescribed by the constitution. The oath is that I shall, preserve, protect, and defend the constitution and law, and shall devote myself to the service and well being of the people of Kerala. My role is to see that the business of the government is transacted in accordance with the constitution and the law," he said.

'I wasn't informed about the state govt approaching SC'- Kerala Guv

Reacting further to the Kerala government approaching the Supreme Court, the governor stated that the Chief Minister nor his ministers informed him (the governor) about approaching the Apex court for challenging the Citizenship Act. Explaining the rule and responsibility of the state government to the Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan said, "Rule 34, clause 2 of the business of the government states that the following classes of cases shall be submitted by the Chief Minister to the governor before the issue of any order. Cases which affect the relations of the state government with the government of India. I was not even informed about Kerala Government approaching the Supreme Court to challenge a central law which is not even concerned to the state government."

"Citizenship is not a subject matter which falls under the state. The money belongs to the people of Kerela. The money should not be spent for other purposes," he said.

"Where there is a violation, there is no way I will not ask about it. My responsibility is defending the law and rules. The machinery should not collapse," he added.

Kerala Govt moves to SC challenging Citizenship law

Earlier on January 13, the Kerala government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, saying that the Citizenship Amendment Act was contradictory to the constitutional ethos. The Kerala government's petition argues that CAA is discriminatory because it covers only a class of minorities from a class of countries sharing borders with India and to which and from there have been trans-border migration. It further says that CAA covers certain religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and overlooks other reportedly persecuted religious minorities and sects such as Ahmaddiyas, Shias, and Hazaras.

