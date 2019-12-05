Arvind Kejriwal: 'CCTV Cameras, Panic Buttons, GPS To Be Installed In DTC Busses'

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference said that three CCTV cameras and ten panic buttons will be installed in each bus in Delhi. He said that this move is aimed at ensuring safety of women in the city. Kejriwal also said that the new buses which are being procured, already have CCTV cameras, panic buttons and Global Positioning System (GPS) installed in them.

The initiative worth Rs 128 crores

CM Arvind Kejriwal while speaking about the new facilities to be introduced in the busses said, “All the new buses that are coming in Delhi are equipped with CCTV cameras and Panic buttons. Every old DTC bus will also have three CCTV cameras and 10 panic buttons. We will try that we start at least 100 buses equipped with CCTV, panic buttons, GPS and automatic vehicle locator by the end of this month. A command Centre will be set up for all buses. It'll be helpful in securing the security of women. The cost of the whole process and putting up the CCTV cameras and panic buttons in buses is 128 crores and for this, we didn't receive any support from the central government, and nor have we got any money from the Nirbhaya fund”.

"It's very unfortunate that so many incidents of crimes against women are happening in country.

All govts will have to rise above politics and work together for safety of women.



The incident of the Unnao rape victim being burnt alive is extremely unfortunate"-@Arvindkejriwal pic.twitter.com/Vf3rmNewmH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 5, 2019

Free WiFi in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the national capital will get free WiFi from December 16, thereby fulfilling the AAP-led government’s last poll promise. Delhi goes to polls early next year. The Delhi government had approved the free WiFi proposal in August.

The free WiFi service will begin in the national capital from December 16 with the Delhi government kicking things off by installing 100 hotspots. Thereon, the government plans to install 500 hotspots every week, eventually leading into a set target of 11,000 hotspots in six months. The public-private partnership (PPP) project will entail in an investment of around Rs 100 crore with the Delhi government paying charges to the partnering companies per hotspot on per month basis.

