Kejriwal Joins Jantar Mantar Protest Over Hathras Horror, Calls For Hanging Of The Accused

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday joined the protest at the city's Jantar Mantar over the gruesome Hathras gang-rape case. Hundreds of people including leaders from opposition parties and various Dalit groups also gathered there to demand justice for the 19-year-old woman from Hathras village who succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital on September 29.

Speaking to the crowd, the Aam Adami Party chief said there should be no politics on the issue, but the country wants stringent punishment against the perpetrators.

"There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country," Kejriwal said. "The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim's family needs all the possible help. I request the Uttar Pradesh government with my hands folded, hang the guilty as soon as possible.," the leader added.

The demonstration at Jantar Mantar was called after the Delhi Police abruptly imposed prohibitory orders around India Gate where a protest march on the Hathras incident was originally being planned. After sunset, the protesters lit up candles and stood holding them in the dark at Jantar Mantar. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was also present.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other party workers attended a prayer meeting for the victim of the Hathras incident at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in Delhi on Friday. The party has asked its leaders to hold prayer meetings in Valmiki Temples across the country as the victim who was raped and killed belonged to the Valmiki Community.

Hathras horror and aftermath

The 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gang-raped by four men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

UP Police is facing outrage after the victim's family alleged that the last rites of the victim were conducted without their consent and in the middle of the night. The victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. However, state ADG Prashant Kumar claimed that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family. The Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of this and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12.

On Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi tried to visit Hathras to meet the victim's family. However, they were stopped midway after a tussle with the UP police. A case was registered against the leaders. Earlier, the Gandhi siblings were arrested by the UP Police at Yamuna Expressway while they were trying to meet the victim's family, who had died during treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone.

