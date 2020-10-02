BIG: Hathras SP & 4 Police Officers Suspended By UP CM Yogi; Will Undergo Narco Test

In a massive development in the Hathras gangrape, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, has suspended five police officers - district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal for the negligence of duty, based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT. Moreover, all officers involved in the case will have to undertake narco and polygraph tests, as ordered by the Chief Minister. Vineet Jaiswal has been appointed as Hathras SP. A 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Hathras SP and 4 others suspended

#HathrasTapes | Action has been taken against the SP and DSP, and primarily it has been done because of the midnight funeral, because the government doesn't prescribe with this. Action will be taken as per the law: Sidharth Nath Singh, UP Cabinet Minister https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2020

Yogi assures 'safety of women'

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath vowed to set an example of rape accused by meting the strictest punishment. Assuring 'sisters and mothers' of Uttar Pradesh, he said that his administration was committed to their safety and development. He has asked a 3-member SIT to probe and file a report within 7 days and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a house along with a government job to one family member.

Meanwhile, Congress mounted a massive protest against the Yogi govt led by the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka walking towards Hathras after their convoy was halted on Thursday. With the district magistrate imposing section 144 in Hathras for a month, the Gandhis and their retinue which included Congress leaders - Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were stopped from entering and then detained by UP police - citing lockdown violation. Politicians from Samajwadi Party, AAP and Trinamool have clashed with police who have stopped the from entering Hathras.

What is the Hathras rape case?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12. Hathras district has been sealed with the police not allowing media people or politicians to enter till the SIT completes its probe.

